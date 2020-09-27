Cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was reported in the city on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions in the city during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Attock 11, Cherat 06, Lower Dir, Mir Khani 04, Peshawar (City 04, A/P 02), Malam Jabba 02, Takht Bai 01 and Rawalakot 03.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 36°C and minimum was 24.8°C.