DC counters at mega stores checked

LAHORE : The district administration has mobilised its senior officials to check and ensure presence of DC counters at in mega stores across the provincial metropolis here on Saturday.

For this purpose, various teams of district administration headed by assistant commissioners and other senior officials visited various localities of the city and checked presence of DC counters at big grocery stores. The drive was initiated on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr visited Al-Fatah Grocery Store at Hussain Chowk, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha. DC counters review and check rates and implement government rates.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Tabriz Murree, teams have set up DC counters for checking various stores in Tehsil City. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Saleem visits major stores in different areas of Cantt Tehsil and checked DC counters.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mehdi Maloof visits mega stores in Shalimar Tehsil area, Sawira Department Store GT Road Baghbanpura, Big Mart Shalamar Link Road, Euro Store Main GT Road, Haideri Super Store and Malik Mega Super Store Mughalpura, Nemat Khana, Euro Store and Raisen Store Main Canal Road. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed visited Al-Fatah Store Johar Town and inspected DC counter where flour was sold at high prices. He arrested the manager and a FIR was also registered.

Officers also shared photos of DC counters being set up in major stores in their respective areas. DC Lahore instructed the officers to continue checking of DC counters at mega stores.

Breastfeeding: Postgraduate Medical Institute and noted gynecologist Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said breast milk for newborns is a great blessing from Allah Almighty to which "formula milk" cannot be a substitute. Breast milk develops strong defense system and immunity in babies to fight against diseases. Mothers should feed their babies for two years which can be an especially effective method of family planning as well.

The PGMI principal said this while speaking at a ceremony held at Lahore General Hospital on Saturday in connection with Breastfeeding Week 2020. Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that mother's milk plays a pivotal role in physical and mental development of children. He said that women who breastfeed regularly have a lower rate of breast cancer than other women. He stressed the need to create more awareness among women about breastfeeding.