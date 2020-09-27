Modern solutions

The agriculture sector of Pakistan has been a major contributor towards the country’s economy. It used to be one of the dominant sectors in the early days, however, with the shifts in environmental and climate conditions, and lack of interest from the development and social sectors, its production yield went down. Recently, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry told the Senate that 500 technology-based farms of different sizes would be established to strengthen the agriculture sector on modern lines. As per reports, technology-based practices at these farms will help optimise per acre yield. This initiative will ultimately bring a revolution in the lives of small farmers and help them generate high quality produce and increase their overall yield. Moreover, the farms would be facilitated with technology packages including drone, water censors, pesticides censors, packaging facility, seed selection, etc.

It is indeed a good sign that the government is concerned about this issue and has taken significant steps for the advancement of this sector. Let us hope that this initiative turns out to be a stepping stone in introducing more global best practices and technology into Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Muhammad Rohail Hassan

Karachi