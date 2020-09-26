Karachi Police officer martyred in shootout with fleeing dacoits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A police officer was martyred on Friday during a shootout with four dacoits fleeing in a car, Senior Superintendent of Police East Sajid Suddozai confirmed. "The martyred officer has been identified as Sub Inspector Rahim Khan. He was posted as an additional Station House Officer in Gulistan-e-Johar," said the SSP. The Johar Police had received information of a gang of fleeing dacoits from the Ferozabad Police. Khan and his team had tried stopping the fleeing car when the suspects fired at them.