Tevta approves English as medium of instructions for DAE

LAHORE: The Technical and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has decided to make English the medium of instructions for Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) with effect from academic session 2020-21 onwards.

A notification to the effect has been issued after approval of Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique, a Tevta spokesperson said on Friday. The decision has been taken by the chairperson to bring the DAE in line with the international standards and demands of the job market. Ali Salman said the decision would result in increased demand for the Tevta DAE graduates, as it would help students secure admissions to higher classes and help get foreign scholarships. He said that in the beginning the medium of instruction for the DAE was English which was changed to Urdu in the late 1980s. The decision has been taken to revert back to English as medium of instructions in 43 Tevta-run technical training colleges offering DAE classes.