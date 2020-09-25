Moosavi urges concrete actions to maintain peace

ISLAMABAD: Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board Quaid-e-Millat-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that peace cannot be established through conferences but it can only be achieved by concrete actions by the government, says a press release.

He said this while addressing to the representatives of Azadars from different parts of Pakistan. He also announced to celebrate Youm e Noor on 7th Safar in connection with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Musa Kazim (A.S). Agha Moosavi said that Azadars must openly organize programs of Majalis without any hesitation and must not allow elements involved in negative activities, enter in their rows.