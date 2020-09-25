Jahangir Tareen submits statement to FIA

LAHORE: Though it is not clear when PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen will appear before the Combined Investigation Team of the Federal Investigation Agency in person in an investigation against him and his son Ali Khan Tareen, he submitted his written statement to the FIA team on Thursday.

The FIA is holding an investigation against Tareen and his son for alleged money-laundering and a sugar crisis scam. Tareen is currently in England and had not appeared before the FIA team on the previous hearing, claiming that he is undergoing medical check-ups, tests and consultations with doctors in relation to an ongoing medical condition.

Earlier, Ali Tareen had also skipped his appearance before the CIT in the same investigation as he is also in England nowadays with his father. However, his written reply has been received by the FIA. Both had left the country after the Sugar Commission report had surfaced.