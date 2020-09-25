close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
Imran launches Arabic language Twitter account

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office has launched a new Twitter handle @ArabicIk to put out news and information about the PM in the Arabic language, foreign media reported. The account, which was launched in May 2020, has videos of Khan’s speeches and interviews along with Arabic messages. Khan has 12.5 million followers on his official Twitter acco-unt, the largest of any Pakistani.

