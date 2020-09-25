Imran launches Arabic language Twitter account

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office has launched a new Twitter handle @ArabicIk to put out news and information about the PM in the Arabic language, foreign media reported. The account, which was launched in May 2020, has videos of Khan’s speeches and interviews along with Arabic messages. Khan has 12.5 million followers on his official Twitter acco-unt, the largest of any Pakistani.