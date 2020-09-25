Mexican protesters set up camp demanding president quits

MEXICO CITY: Opponents of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador set up a protest camp on Wednesday in front of the presidential palace, demanding he resign over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The protesters erected dozens of small tents in the capital’s central square, the Zocalo, vowing to stay until the left-wing populist known by his initials AMLO steps down. “We will be here demonstrating in the Zocalo until Lopez (Obrador) leaves,” protest leader Gilberto Lozano, a businessman from the northern city of Monterrey, told reporters.

The movement, which calls itself the Anti-AMLO National Front, has held months of protests against Lopez Obrador’s management of the pandemic and the economic fallout, among other things.