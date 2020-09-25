PIMA polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prof Khubaib Shahid was elected the president of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) for the session 2020-22. In a statement on Thursday, PIMA Central media coordinator Abdul Wadood said that PIMA central convention couldn't be held due to Covid pandemic in the current year, while elections were held by postal balloting.