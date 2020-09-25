close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

PIMA polls

Lahore

September 25, 2020

Prof Khubaib Shahid was elected the president of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) for the session 2020-22. In a statement on Thursday, PIMA Central media coordinator Abdul Wadood said that PIMA central convention couldn't be held due to Covid pandemic in the current year, while elections were held by postal balloting.

