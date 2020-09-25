President SGA Cup tees off today

KARACHI: The 10th edition of President Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Cup golf tournament will tee off here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club from today (Friday).

The three-day tournament will feature some of Sindh’s best players in several categories including amateurs, seniors, ladies, veterans and juniors (under-16).

Asad I.A Khan, President SGA, told ‘The News’ that he was disappointed over a relatively low turnout for the tournament.

“I think a number of factors are hindering participation in major golf tournaments,” he said. “The primary reason is the formation of more and more golfing groups and many players are now opting to play within their comfort zones,” he added.

A total of 51 amateurs will tee off in the main attraction of the tournament on Friday. They will be competing in a 54-hole contest as the SGA has decided to extend the event’s duration from two to three days in order to fully test the players’ skills and endurance. This is the first time that the tournament won’t see semi professionals in action as they are now looking to turn professional as per Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) policy.

Former national champion Muhammad Ali Hai leads the list of amateurs competing in the event. The chief contenders for the amateur title include Saim Shazli, Hamza Ghani, Omar Khalid, Junaid Ifran, M A Mannan, Waqas Burki and Abdullah Nasir among others.

On Friday, ladies, veterans and juniors will also tee off alongside the amateurs. A total of 32 veterans, 12 juniors and six ladies will be taking part in the tournament.

The seniors will be playing in a 36-hole contest which will get underway on Saturday (tomorrow). The seniors’ draw will be announced on Friday. The prize distribution ceremony of the tournament will take place on Sunday.