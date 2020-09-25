close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 25, 2020

Thieves steal John Paul II relic

World

AFP
September 25, 2020

Rome: Thieves have stolen a vial containing several drops of blood of the late pope John Paul II from a church in the Italian city of Spoleto, the Vatican news site said Thursday. Police have opened an investigation into the theft of the relic on Wednesday night from the church in Umbria in central Italy, Vatican News reported.

Latest News

More From World