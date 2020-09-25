Thieves steal John Paul II relic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rome: Thieves have stolen a vial containing several drops of blood of the late pope John Paul II from a church in the Italian city of Spoleto, the Vatican news site said Thursday. Police have opened an investigation into the theft of the relic on Wednesday night from the church in Umbria in central Italy, Vatican News reported.