Govt employees stage protest across KP

PESHAWAR: The government employees on Thursday staged protests across the province to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

In the provincial capital, the protesting employees gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. Carrying banners and placards, they were chanting slogans against the government. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders blasted the government for bowing to IMF pressure and not raising the salaries of the government employees. “The prices of the essential items have increased manifold but no incentives have been given to the employees,” said a speaker.

DIR: Employees in Upper Dir district went on strike here on Thursday following the call of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA). In Dir city, the protest was led by AGEGA president Behrawar Khan and general secretary Nasrat Ghafoor and participated by a large number of employees.

They chanted slogans against what they termed anti-servant policies of the incumbent government. Speakers on the occasion criticised the government and termed its policies anti-employees.

They vowed not to let the government continue its anti-servant policies and said they would fight for their rights.

They alleged that the incumbent government was totally against the poor employees and failed to honour its pledge of bringing about a ‘change’.

TIMERGARA: Hundreds of government employees in Lower Dir district boycotted duties and staged a protest rally in front of education complex Balambat. Led by leaders of various employees’ unions, the protesters chanted slogans against the government for its anti-workers’ policy. They also marched on the road from Balambat and reached outside the Timergara Press Club. Holding banners and placards, the protesters blocked all roads at Shaheed Chowk Timergara for some time.

BATKHELA: The government employees belonging to All Government Employees Grand Alliance protested in support of the demands. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the demands. Addressing the protesters outside the Press Club, Grand Alliance Chairman Hakeem Khan, Musa Khan, Habibul Haq, Roidar Mohammad, Saleem Raza, Amjad Ali, Aziz Ahmed, Khan Afzal, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Zarin, Shaukat Ali, Fazal Karam, Razi Mandkhan, Zeeshan and others said that the discrimination should be abolished by raising the salaries of all government employees in proportion to inflation, deduction of concession allowance should be stopped, rejecting budget of 2020.