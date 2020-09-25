Sherbaz Bilour elected SCCI president

PESHAWAR: Sherbaz Bilour has been elected president while Engineer Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf senior vice-president and vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the next term 2020-21.

The announcement was made by the election commission during its meeting held here at the Chamber’s House on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by election commission members, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Rasool and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi. No candidate had submitted nomination papers against Sherbaz Bilour, Engineer Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf, after which all the top three office-bearers of the SCCI were declared elected unopposed for the next term, according to the election commission. The annual general body meeting of SCCI will be held on September 30, 2020. The newly-elected office-bearers will take charge of their offices on Oct 1.Earlier, the 11 members affiliated with the Businessman Forum of the executive committee of the SCCI were elected unopposed. The election commission of the chamber said the nominees for the five vacant seats of the Corporate Group of the committee, five Associate Group members and one member on the women reserved seat were already declared victorious unopposed. For five vacant seats of Corporate Group, Malik Mohsin Sajjad, Zarak Khan, Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Fazal Muqeem and Ahmed Mustafa were elected unopposed as executive members of the SCCI for next term after the withdrawal of nomination papers by 13 candidates against them. The election commission announced that for five vacant seats of Associate Group, Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Farooq, Zahoor Khan and Aurangzaib were elected unopposed as executive members of the chamber for next term after the withdrawal of nomination papers by 20 candidates against them. No candidate submitted a nomination paper against Aafia Walayat Shah, who was running for the SCCI executive body elections on a vacant seat reserved for women. Thus she was elected unopposed as executive member for the chamber for the next term.