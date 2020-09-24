close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
News Report
September 24, 2020

Two Pak soldiers martyred in Indian troops firing on LoC

News Report
September 24, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid Indian Army troops’ unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Dewa Sector on Wednesday.

During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Noorul Hassan, age 29 years, and Sepoy Waseem Ali, age 25 years, embraced shahadat, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that the Pakistan Army responded and targeted those posts which initiated fire. There were also reports of substantial damage to Indian posts both in men and material. There have been 2,333 ceasefire violations by the Indian troops in 2020.

