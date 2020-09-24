MUET to file another FIR against Channa over forged cheque

SUKKUR: The administration of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, has decided to file another FIR for forged cheque against former Deputy Director Finance Waqas Ali Channa, who was allegedly involved in a fraud in Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus, Khairpur, account. Reports said Waqas Channa had transferred millions of rupees from the university’s official bank accounts to his personal bank accounts and during the investigation he admitted and agreed to return the amount. He also provided an affidavit to return Rs10 million through a bank draft and promised to pay more but the bank draft was not cashed by the bank because Channa had no money in his account.

Reports said after the bank draft bounced, the MEUT administration has decided to file another FIR for issuance of a forged cheque of Rs10 million. The Mehran University has taken strong measures to stop corruption in official accounts and if any of the officers, teachers or employees was found in financial corruption, strict legal action to be taken against him. The administration said two or three more FIRs against Channa may be registered over non-payment of his given payorder.