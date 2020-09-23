Elders demand action against drug peddlers, criminals in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The elders of Hassankhel tribe on Tuesday asked the police high-ups to take action against the drug peddlers and criminals or else they would raise lashkar and attack their hideouts in the district.

Speaking at a press conference, Ameer Zada aka Doctor and others said that the elders of Hassankhel tribe had recently held a jirga and decided that strict action would be taken against drugs peddling in their area.

He said that the elders went to the hujra of Abid Khan, who is also an activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and asked him that some elements in his hujra were selling narcotics and the youth of the area were beingaddicted. They said Abid promised that action would be taken against such elements but later sent a hired assassin to kill them for raising voice against drug pushing. The elders claimed the hired assassin was arrested and handed over to the Prang police and a case was registered against the criminal.