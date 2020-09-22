APPSF announces campaign for reopening schools

The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) on Monday demonstrated a protest in front of the Karachi Press Club, demanding the reopening of schools as per schedule decided by the National Coordination Committee (NCC) and the education ministers.

Addressing the protesters, APPSF provincial president Muhammad Akhtar Arain said the federation would start a protest campaign on Tuesday and would continue it until the Sindh government would review its decision about keeping the middle and primary schools closed.

“All constituent organisations of the APPSF will partake in the protest. When the NCC made the decision to reopen the schools, the Sindh government had also agreed, but now the provincial government is creating hurdles for the private school owners. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had lauded the efforts made by the private schools for the implementation of SOPs,” he said.

He said the education minister was not honest with the cause of education. Most of the teachers who tested positive for COVID-19 belonged to state-run schools, but the minister portrayed as if those cases were of private school teachers, he added.

Chairman APPSF Aleem Qureshi said the education minister and the school education and literacy department should review its decision regarding the reopening of schools on September 28.