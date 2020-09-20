Orange Line train to run soon, says Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) would be launched soon. Asim Bajwa took to Twitter and said, “Orange Train On our way to launch the project soon, teething issues resolved, fare decided, trial runs underway O&M award given hiring in progress.”