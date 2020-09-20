No threat from Opp’s APCs: governor Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar held a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Brigadier(R) Ejaz Shah at Governor’s House here.

Both leaders discussed various political and national matters. The Punjab governor said that the government will not go anywhere before completing its constitutional term. The opposition failed in the parliament and it will face failure out of the parliament as well. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the opposition which was halting the legislation regarding FATF had been exposed. He said “We have no danger from the opposition’s APCs and neither will we let them pressurise us. We will continue to move forward on our mission to serve the public.” The Punjab governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan only talks about safeguarding the national interests, whereas, the opposition parties are pursuing their own political and personal interests. “Completing five-year term is our democratic and constitutional right. General elections will be held in 2023 and the opposition should wait for the elections rather than resorting to protests,” he said.

Accountability is a must for progress and development of Pakistan and completing legislation regarding FATF is a great achievement of PTI government, the Punjab governor said.

Federal Interior Minister Ejaz Shah said, “Our government is ensuring transparent and indiscriminate accountability. For the first time, we are introducing reforms in public institutions. The public has given us a five-year mandate and we will complete our term.

LDA invites proposals: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has invited technical and financial proposals to provide consulting services for “Master Plan of Lahore Division – 2050.”

The Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued to the shortlisted consultants. It is not permissible to transfer this invitation to any other firm. The bidders should submit their five most relevant assignments for technical evaluation using the prescribed format duly certified by the client that assignment had successfully been completed by the firm. Pre-proposal conference is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 14pm in the office of LDA.

The technical and financial proposals should be submitted in separate sealed envelopes not later than Monday, October 19, 2020, at 14pm and will be opened on the same day at 14:30pm.

‘railway staff’: Pakistan Railways Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani Saturday said that genuine problems of the railway employees would be solved soon. He stated this while addressing a meeting of PR's four trade unions held under the banner of Pakistan Labour Federation (PLF).

He said the primary responsibility of the PR administration was to run railway system smoothly and every suggestion for the improvement of the department would be welcomed.

PR Ministry Additional Secretary Arif Anwar Baloch and Chief Personal officer Sufian Sarfaraz Dogar accompanied the chairman.

PLF Secretary General Haji Saeed Arain was led the representatives of the labour unions.