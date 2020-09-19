Two cops injured as protest turns violent in Kohat

KOHAT: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a station house officer (SHO) sustained injuries when a demonstration turned violent and the protesters pelted stones at the police here on Friday.

It was learnt that the members of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat had staged a protest rally that started from the City Phattak and it turned violent when the participants reached the Peshawar Chowk.

The participants chanted slogans that created tension. The protesters allegedly pelted the police with stones, causing injuries to DSP Sanobar Shah and SHO Qismat Khan. The cops used tear gas and fired warning shots to disperse the protesters.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kohat Range, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, Sector Commander Brigadier Shahzad, District Police Officer Javed Iqbal and other police officials were present to monitor the situation.

A heavy continent of the police arrived when the protesters became violent. However, they dispersed peacefully when the police officials held talks with them. The police officials said that no one would be allowed to create disturbance or take law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, the police deployed more cops at the sensitive places in the Kohat city to beef up security. The police also increased patrolling and deployed more cops near the mosques and imambargahs.

It may be mentioned that unidentified gunmen shot dead two Shia men in Kohat city on Tuesday. The members of the Shia community had taken out a protest demonstration to condemn the killings. They had allegedly damaged some shops. The members of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat had taken out the rally to protest the incident.