NRAP to hold events in December, March

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) is to organise national youth & junior shooting championship in December.

National Airgun Shooting Championship is scheduled in March next year.

“The dates have not been decided yet but they are to be held in these months,” said NRAP secretary Razi Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’.

It is to be noted that the national event for juniors was scheduled in June-July period but got postponed due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Razi added that they will hold a meeting to assess the performance of national athletes in the 27th National Shooting Championship that will be held from September 26 to October 2 in Jhelum.

“Based on those results, we will decide about the participation of our athletes in the international events,” said Razi.