Cambridge exam students protest

LAHORE:A number of students staging a demonstration here on Thursday demanded Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) cancel October/November 2020 examinations.

The students had gathered outside Lahore Press Club (LPC) to record their protest and concern vis-à-vis the upcoming exams. While carrying placards and chanting slogans the demonstrators demanded the CAIE authorities cancel October/November 2020 series and instead award predicted grades to the students.

The protesting students, some of whom were also joined by their parents, observed that because of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent closure of education institutions including private tuition centers they could not prepare for exams and should be awarded predicted grades as was done with the students of June 2020 series.

They also demanded Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood to take notice of the issue and play his role to address problems being faced by Pakistani students vis-à-vis CAIE exams.

The students observed that they could not prepare for October/November 2020 examinations as besides their respective schools, tuition centers and private coaching services were closed due to the countrywide lockdown. They demanded predicted grades for both regular and private candidates for Oct/Nov series. The demonstrators dispersed peacefully after recording their protest. In a statement Cambridge International observed, “We are running exams for the October/November 2020 series where schools believe it is safe and where they have the necessary permissions from government authorities. We believe exams remain the fairest and most reliable way to assess student achievement. We are continuing to monitor advice from government authorities around the world on whether schools can open, and exams can be held in October/November 2020. We will not be running an alternative system to exams using predicted grades. Our key priorities remain the same – to keep students and teachers safe, and help students get on with their educational journeys as soon as possible.”