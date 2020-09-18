A few days ago, a transwoman and activist Gul Panra was shot dead in Peshawar. In what direction is our country going? Every other day, there are rape and murder cases. The vulnerable section of society are the prime target of criminals who manage to roam freely on our streets. The number of child sexual abuses cases are increasing at an unprecedented pace. Children are kidnapped and raped, and then killed and thrown away mercilessly.

In Karachi, criminals put the body of a five-year-old girl on fire after killing her brutally. In the first week of September, a child was raped and killed in Karachi, a transwoman was shot dead in Peshawar, and a woman was raped in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. Who is responsible for providing justice to these victims?

It is also important to mention that our country has failed the transgender community. There is no room for compromise when it comes to the basic human rights. The authorities must take proper steps to treat all Pakistanis equally and ensure that all citizens are safe.

Noor Mustafa

Hyderabad