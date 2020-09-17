Iran offers facilities for Afghan peace talks

ISLAMABAD: Iran has offered its good offices and facilities for negotiation aiming enduring peace in Afghanistan.

Offering comment on Doha talks Iran’s ambassador for Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini has said that the launch of talks between the Afghan government, political groups and the Taliban could be an encouraging news and harbinger of a long-awaited peace.

For the full realization of this optimum, foreign intervention should be terminated and people’s political destiny be handed over to themselves. Iranian envoy has listed three ingredients for success of the talks first of the principles of responsible is withdrawal of foreign forces, second formation of mutual trust between the negotiating parties and third concentration on political solutions. It can provide a hopeful perspective for the talks, Iran’s ambassador said. In this momentum, preemptive preservation of valuable achievements of the Afghan people such as their constitution, democratic structure, inclusive political participation, women’s rights, and rights of ethnic and religious minorities and so on, can prevent any unintended future crisis and prolong upcoming peace, he added. With regard to the refugees he said that Afghan refugees have a good eye on these negotiations. They are impatiently waiting for the negotiations to bear fruit and return to their motherland. They are restive to reconstruct their country and witness the growth and rise of their children in their own land.