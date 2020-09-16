Trying to get Hayatabad ground ready for PSL: DG Sports KP

KARACHI: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sports Director General Asfandyar Khan has said that they would be doing their best to prepare Hayatabad Sports Complex before the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

“The government has been trying to bring international cricket to Peshawar,” he said while talking to reporters in Peshawar on Tuesday. “We are trying our best to hold PSL matches in Peshawar,” he added.

He said that the plans were ready and construction work would start this week. “We will do our best to prepare Hayatabad ground before PSL,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PCB has said that Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium and Quetta’s Bugti Stadium would not be ready in time to host matches for the 2021 edition. PCB seemed confident a few months ago that it would make Peshawar the fifth centre to host PSL matches. But according to a report, a board delegation recently visited the Arbab Niaz Stadium to assess the work going on there and found it far behind schedule.