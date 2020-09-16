PAF plane crashes, pilot safe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A pilot remained unscathed when a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Pindigheb during a routine training mission, the PAF said in a press release on Tuesday.
The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life or property has been reported on ground, the PAF said. “A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” it added.