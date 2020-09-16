close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
PAF plane crashes, pilot safe

ISLAMABAD: A pilot remained unscathed when a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Pindigheb during a routine training mission, the PAF said in a press release on Tuesday.

The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life or property has been reported on ground, the PAF said. “A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” it added.

