Jansher Khan joins Sports Directorate to coach new talent

PESHAWAR: Squash legend Jansher Khan joined the Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to coach squash players at the newly established Qamar Zaman Sports Complex.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Jansher Khan said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan asked him to join the Squash Academy at Directorate of Sports for coaching. Jansher Khan said that promotion of squash was his utmost concern. He appreciated the efforts for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Squash Complex with six courts at the Peshawar Sports Complex. “I will coach and train youngsters for two to three hours daily besides playing matches with them to encourage and motivate them,” he said. Jansher Khan, who remained chief coach of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), intended to focus on junior players. “My priority is junior players. I would also recommend PSF to invest more in youngsters,” he stressed that focusing at grassroots would identify and encourage new talent.

He said that training sessions would be restructured. Directorate of Sports has also hired the services of former world number two Mohibullah Khan as head coach. “I want to change the coaches into trainers so that a trend of hard work could be developed,” he said, adding that he wanted to fill the gap created in the squash game and give the country a world champion. The provincial government is taking steps to promote squash and in this connection various programmes are underway in search of new talent. Such programmes included Under-16 Talent Hunt Schemes.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khan appreciated Jansher Khan for joining the academy and termed it an honour for players of the province and the entire country. He said that under the revival of squash project, development of 20 new squash courts were underway and eight new courts are in final stages of completion.