Ex-SHO Gujjarpura, three ASIs jailed for running torture cell

LAHORE: The police Monday put behind the bars former SHO Gujjarpura Inspector Asad Raza Jaferi and three ASIs for allegedly running a private torture cell in Karol forests in 2018.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh had ordered the arrest of Inspector Asad Raza and three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), identified two with the same name of Imran, and Shahzad, on the basis of an inquiry report.

The arrested policemen had allegedly taken into custody at least seven persons illegally and detained them at the office of Forest Department in Karol, Gujjarpura, just to mint money from them. Due to torture there, a man had died in hospital later on. The police had registered a case and suspended SHO Asad Raza.

An inquiry was conducted and the inquiry officer, in his report, had recommended strict action against the accused policemen over illegal detention and torture at the private cell. The CCPO took up the inquiry report on Monday and ordered for arrest of the accused policemen. He said he would not spare black sheep in the force.

Reacting over his arrest, former SHO Gujjarpura Asad Raza condemned alleged abusive language of CCPO Umer Sheikh with him. He threatened he would commit suicide along with his family at the CCPO office if he was not provided justice. Asad Raza recorded his video message on his cell-phone and shared with the media. The inspector said he had arrested drug-peddlers. One of the alleged drug-peddlers died after eight days of his release. The inspector said the CCPO called him names and ordered beating him with clubs. He threatened to commit self-immolation if he and his colleagues were implicated in any fake case.

Meanwhile, another policeman of Batapur police was arrested over flawed investigation and wastage of evidence. ASI Muhammad Irshad had conducted flawed investigation after getting bribe. He was proved guilty in the inquiry report.