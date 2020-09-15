Tragic incident of gang rape: Senate body asks 30 questions from officials

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has taken notice on tragic incident of gang rape at Gujjar Pura Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

He also directed the official to submit the reply on 30 questions with 3-days to the committee. The committee asked the following question that what was the exact time & date of the horrible incident. The time of the entry of the car of the lady from Toll Plaza and exact location of the unfortunate incident on the motorway?

When this motorway (Lahore – Sialkot) was got completed and opened for public? Who is responsible for opening of the motorway without deployment of motorway police, security and other facilities? Who is responsible for the maintenance of the side fence of the motorway? Who was first police official who reached there, police, special branch or any intelligence agency?

How was it presumed that the rape has been done by the persons from the local area? How many telephone calls have been traced and investigated around the areas of incident before and after 3 hours of the incident?

List of the officials deployed from special branch, police, Motorway Police and any other department included in the investigations? In the instant case and the possibility of involvement of nearby persons should be there as the main suspect may be there. Is the Google mapping of the said particular radius of the said location done?

The toll plaza to be checked as to how many cars entered from the same entrance within 10 minutes after passing of the car? The possibility of follow up of the lady by the rapists must not be ignored, as they found the lady alone in the car at night time. Nadra to assist the Punjab Police and analysing the finger prints not only from the order and from the scene but also provide the finger prints from the villagers within 3 kilometers and both sides of the motorway. It may be determined if the car had any technical fault in addition to the patrol shortage?

The Senate committee had taken the issue of Zainab rape case which was successfully concluded after the directions of the committee and thorough deliberations in the committee. It is unfortunate to mark that our police need reforms for social justice. The committee observed in its last meeting that the statement to the CCPO was considered to be highly irresponsible and unprofessional. Under what circumstances and the reasons did CCPO had given such an irresponsible statement on this incident. Did the CCPO asked for the permission from his superiors before issuing his public statement.

Directions have been issued to the FIA to identify the tweets which were given against the victim lady after this incident. The state has to give a sense of safety by providing protection to the public rights at public places and security during traveling movements of an individual from city to other city should not at the personal whim of an individual police officer.

The new IG had taken over the charge a day before the incident took place and the committee expects through investigations and to ensure the arrest of the criminals. The IG motorway to inform the steps taken for the safety of the travelers on the motorways.

The Secretary Communication/Chairman NHA to inform the reasons of the failure of the deployment of the relevant staff for the convenience of the public or what action has been taken if they were absent from the duty.

What measures have the IG Punjab, chief secretary Punjab taken to keep the police forces to stop their indulgence with the land/developers. The committee staff and the concerned departments have been directed to ensure the secrecy of the investigation so that the investigation is not compromised.

The committee may take up the matter in-camera to avoid the leakage of any sensitive information. The committee directed that after the report is submitted the IG Police and the CCPO will be summoned for the clarification of the observations made by the committee.