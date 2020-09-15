No corona death in Punjab

LAHORE:Eighty-one new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday.

As no death occurred due to Covid-19, the toll of fatalities stayed at 2,217 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 97,760 in the province. Out of a total of 97,760 infections in Punjab, 94,980 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 8,319 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,073,283 in the province.

After 2,217 fatalities and recovery of a total of 94,505 patients, 1,038 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

dengue: A special discussion was held regarding indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance and eradication of dengue larvae from the provincial metropolis here Monday. A meeting regarding anti-dengue campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal at DC Office. Officers of all allied departments attended the meeting.

In the detailed briefing, it was revealed that 382,723 houses were checked during which 7,520 indoor and 603 outdoor dengue larvae were destroyed.

Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal directed all the assistant commissioners and the officials concerned to expedite the dengue surveillance and said that no negligence or laxity should be shown in dengue surveillance as negligence would not be tolerated at all, he added.

The district administration is continuing Lahore Dengue Surveillance and taking all necessary steps. Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk visited UC-100 Rasool Park, Ichhra and reviewed dengue surveillance.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mehdi Malov visited UC-144 and checked dengue larvae, issued warning to homeowners on finding three larvae from same house. Officers also went door-to-door to ask the residents about the performance of dengue workers. The ADCG appealed to the residents to extend full cooperation to the workers. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha visited UC-97 and inspected the dengue surveillance, dengue larvae were checked, multiple larvae were found and destroyed on the spot.