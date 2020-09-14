Mastermind among four terrorists gunned down in Waziristan operation: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The army has killed four terrorists, including terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan, the military's media wing said Sunday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation in Ghariom, Shaktu, near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan. It said that Sanray had masterminded "numerous terrorist activities". "More recently he was involved in [the] planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area [that had] led to [the] martyrdom of several soldiers and officers, including, Lt Nasir (Shaheed) and Capt Sabih (Shaheed)," the ISPR added.