Fawad Chaudhry slams calls for ‘hanging rapists’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday calls for "hanging and burning (the rapists) alive" from prominent members of the PTI and the "educated faction" were a reflection of the society's "violent thinking".

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said: "The demands from the masses of burning them alive and hanging can be expected.

"But, our ministers and the educated class, without hesitation (calling for the same) is a reflection of the society's collective thinking that sees violence as the solution to every problem." The science and technology minister's comments came after two members of the ruling party — Senator Faisal Javed and Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda — called for extreme punishments for the culprits of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang rape and the rape and murder of Marwah in Karachi.

Vawda, in a tweet, after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, said: "I have suggested that if the 'champions of human rights' are bothered by the public execution of these monsters, then, a law of castration should be passed immediately for these savages."

Vawda urged all the parliamentarians to put aside politics and differences in this matter and move forward and agree on the legislation.

"After all, this is a matter of honour and dignity of this country and of all our mothers, sisters, and daughters," he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Javed, terming the rapists as “animals”, called for “extreme punishment(s)” to be given to them.

“Human rights are for humans only. What about (the) dignity of a child, a woman? What do a child and a woman go through? Isn't that brutal? Isn't that barbarism?” he asked.

“Rapists, child abusers are not humans,” he said, adding: “These animals commit extreme cruelty and brutality hence they deserve extreme punishment.”

The senator said that paedophiles should face "coercive chemical castration" in prisons and that everyone should unite and develop a consensus for legislation in this regard.

”Also the implementation is very critical. Zainab Alert Bill should also be implemented on ASAP basis,” he added.