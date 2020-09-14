Nizam-e-Mustafa movement after Eid Milad: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami amir Senator Sirajul Haq has announced launching movement for enforcement of Nizam-e-Mustafa in the country.

Addressing a training workshop for the members of the JI provincial and district political committees here at Mansoora on Sunday, he said getting rid of the interest-based economy and corruption would be focus points of the movement, which would be launched after 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. “A corruption-free Pakistan is the goal of the Jamaat-e-Islami,” he said, saying the status quo parties, feudal lords and corrupt elites were the hurdles to the way of the JI. But, he said, since the people had started recognising the friendly wrestling of the so-called mainstream parties, the JI was the people’s ultimate choice. He said the political parties and military dictators, which ruled Pakistan for decades gave nothing to the people but only plundered the resources of the country and increased their wealth.

“Get ready for the local government polls and general elections,” he asked the workers, saying the days of the rulers were numbered as masses were no more ready to bear this corrupt system where the women’s honour was not safe.

He advised the JI workers to hold a protest rally in condemnation of Motorway’s rape incident in front of Chief Minister’s office at The Mall on Thursday. Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Deputy amir Liaqat Baloch and others also spoke on occasion. They highlighted the challenges for democracy in Pakistan, role of political parties and opportunities for the JI in coming elections in Pakistan.