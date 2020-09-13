LHC CJ chairs full court meeting: Modern facilities to help speedy verdicts

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, cases will be decided speedily and in the best possible manner in future, with the use of modern facilities and procedures.

He was speaking at a full court meeting, held here on Saturday in which all LHC judges participated. Three judges could not attend the meeting due to personal reasons.

The LHC CJ said that implementation of the amendments to the Civil Procedural Code (CPC) would enable speedy decision of cases and avoid unnecessary delays and adjournments.

He appreciated the positive suggestions from all judges.

All judges openly expressed their views on various issues pertaining to the Lahore High Court and the district judiciary.

The judges emphasised the need to further improve the case management system and added that the administrative authority should make arrangements to provide relief to people at the institutional levels, so that people did not turn to courts for their petty matters.

The full court approved a proposal to implement the amendments to the rules of the Civil Procedural Code (CPC) with effect from Nov 1, 2020. The step would help reduce huge backlog of civil matters, said the judges.