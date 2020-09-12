close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2020

IHC moved against Kashmala over misuse of powers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices on respondents in a petition against Federal Ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplace Kashmala Tariq pertaining to misuse of powers.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed against Kashmala Tariq for alleged illegal appointments in her department.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that Kashmala Tariq had made appointments on key posts of grade 17 and 18 against the law and procedure. He further stated that Rehman Shehzad had been appointed a legal advisor of the department.

