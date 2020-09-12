close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 12, 2020

FUI, Malaysian varsity ink MoU

Islamabad

 
September 12, 2020

Islamabad : Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) has signed an MoU with Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), Malaysia to enhance scientific, technical, and engineering competencies of students and faculty, says a press release.

The agreement aims at academic and research collaboration covering faculty, staff and students exchange as well as joint research and academic advocacy.

Latest News

More From Islamabad