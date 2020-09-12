FUI, Malaysian varsity ink MoU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) has signed an MoU with Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), Malaysia to enhance scientific, technical, and engineering competencies of students and faculty, says a press release.
The agreement aims at academic and research collaboration covering faculty, staff and students exchange as well as joint research and academic advocacy.