SSC part II general group results announced

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Friday announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate Part II Annual Examinations 2020 General group.

According to the formula agreed in the steering committee meeting, the board had decided to give 3 per cent extra marks to the students of 10th grade who were declared passed in 9th grade’s all papers. Similarly, the candidates who were declared failed in two or one paper last year but they had acquired more than 60 per cent marks, they were given average marks. However, the aspirants who had received less than 60 per cent marks in 9th grade had been promoted to the next grades.

The board registered 13,543 students, including 3,747 boys and 9.796 girls, and 97.87 per cent of students were declared passed. As many as 333 students received A-1 grade, 1,179 students bagged A grade, and 2046 students passed their exams with a B grade while the rest of the students had been promoted to the next grades.

Likewise, 8,456 private candidates were registered and 35 candidates received A-1 grade, 344 received A grade and 992 students passed their exams with a B grade. The remaining students were declared passed with C, D, and E grades. A total of 155 special students appeared in the same exams and the pass percentage remained 100 per cent.