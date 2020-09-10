86-year-old grandmother raped in India

NEW DELHI: Police in the capital, Delhi, have arrested a man in his 30s for the rape and assault of an 86-year-old grandmother. "The woman was waiting outside her home on Monday evening for the milkman when she was approached by her attacker," Swati Maliwal, head of the Delhi Commission for Women, told the BBC.

"He told her that her regular milk delivery man wasn't coming and offered to take her to the place where she could get milk." The octogenarian trustingly accompanied him, said Ms Maliwal, adding that he took her to a nearby farm where he raped her. Local villagers who were passing by heard her cries and rescued her. They handed over the attacker to the police.

Ms Maliwal has demanded the death penalty for the attacker, whom she described as "not human". "I'm writing to the chief justice of Delhi High Court and the lieutenant-governor of the city to fast-track the case and hang him in six months," she said.