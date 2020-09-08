Fazl says govt compromising on country’s sovereignty

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday accused the federal government of doing away with the sovereignty and the integrity of the country by making legislation against national interests under pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“No legislation could be made during the past two years of the current government except for extension to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the three bills under FATF pressure,” he said while addressing a mammoth “Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference” here.

It was a big show of power. People from different parts of the province had started gathering at the venue since morning. Some of the participants even suffered sunstroke due to the huge rush. The conference had formally commenced at 2 pm and the Maulana addressed it at 10 pm.

Maulana Fazl said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been brought into power under a planned agenda. “This government sent abroad a woman accused of blasphemy to appease its masters,” he said.

He believed that it was for the first time in the history of the country that the efforts to recognize Israel got momentum during the incumbent government.

“They say what will they eat? If they don’t maintain ties with Israel,” he said, while the gathering roared with anti-Israel slogans. He paid glowing tributes to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for taking the brave step of declaring the Ahmadis as non-Muslims.

The Maulana also accused the government of fanning sectarianism. “Sectarian violence was the wish of the rulers and the invisible forces. It was in the interest of Imran Khan to divide the people along sectarian lines so that he could continue ruling the country,” he added.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands. “JUI and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal would thwart every effort aimed at stoking sectarian violence in the country,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, JUI General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri said that the day was being marked as “Day of Victory” with regard to upholding the sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) because the Ahmadis were declared as non-Muslims on this day in 1974.