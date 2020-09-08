Punjab CM reviews steps to facilitate farmers, agri uplift

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Monday to review steps taken for the provision of facilities to the farmers and development of the agriculture sector.

Agriculture department Secretary gave a briefing about the department’s performance and facilities provided to the farmers. The CM expressed his displeasure over delay in some measures relating to the provision of facilities to the farmers. The agriculture department has conducted only meetings during the two years and practical progress in the provision of facilities to the farmers is negligible, the CM regretted.

Durable steps will have to be taken immediately by discontinuing this practice and I will personally visit the agriculture department, he stated. Further delay in the adoption of steps for facilitating farmers will not be tolerated as the agriculture sector is the linchpin of the national economy, the CM stressed.

The chief minister directed to devise a comprehensive plan to harmonise the agriculture department with the latest needs. He directed that legal aspects be given due attention in the procurement of bulldozers and a special technical committee be constituted. Similarly, reforms be introduced to run Punjab Seed Corporation as a modern corporate entity.

Active personalities should be included in the PSC board, he directed. Similarly, Ayub Research Institute and other such institutions are needed to give proper attention to agriculture research as we can deal with new challenges by modernising the agriculture research sector according to the latest needs, he added. I will personally monitor the progress made on various schemes of the agriculture department from now onwards, the CM concluded.