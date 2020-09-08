TEPA officials suspended after NAB arrest

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has suspended TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan, and Director Engineering (Awaiting posting) and former Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed after the two officers had been separately arrested by NAB recently.

Meanwhile, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of ADG (UP) Rana Tika Khan regarding initiating various development projects to promote habitation and encourage construction of houses in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme.

Chief Engineer Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa, Director EME Abdul Razzaq and Director LDA Avenue-I Fahad Anis Qureshi participated in the meeting. The meeting decided that the cost for construction of boundary wall of the scheme and for improvement of entrances and exits shall also be estimated.

The participants decided to make feasibility for construction of Avenue-I Mosque. The LWMC services shall be procured for the cleanliness in the scheme. For this purpose, estimated cost and plan shall be obtained from LWMC MD. The security system and mechanism for collection of betterment fees of the scheme were also discussed during the meeting.