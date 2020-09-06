Lawyers observe strike against demarcation

TOBA TEK SINGH: Lawyers of Kamalia Saturday observed a strike against separation of 34 villages of Kamalia tehsil regarding their criminal cases and merging of the cases in courts of Pirmahal.

Talking to reporters, Kamalia tehsil bar association secretary general Rai Muhammad Zaman Jakhar said villages were previously part of Kamalia tehsil courts regarding revenue and criminal cases but now they are included in Pirmahal police by separating them from Kamalia Sadr police. He demanded withdrawal of the villages’ demarcation decision.

DIES IN ROAD

ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident near Pir Zakirabad locality of Pirmahal on Faisalabad-Multan Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 staffers, Sher Muhammad, 50, of Pirmahal was travelling on a motorcycle when a rickshaw hit him. As a result, Sher died on the spot and rickshaw driver Muhammad Saleem, 45, sustained injuries and was rushed to Pirmahal tehsil headquarters hospital where the doctors referred him to the DHQ hospital.

Cultivator elected FERI board chairman: Presidential award recipient cultivator Chaudhry Javed Riaz has been elected as chairman of Faisalabad Entomological Research Institute's (FERI) research and development board for three years.

Ch Javed has been elected by the members of the board in a meeting held in Faisalabad Ayub Agriculture Institute on Saturday.

According to a press release, the board members also acknowledged efforts and contribution of former chairman Asif Majeed of Multan regarding improvement in entomological research for sustainable pest management.