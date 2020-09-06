ACE arrests excise clerk

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Saturday arrested a clerk receiving bribe from a citizen.

A citizen filed an application with ACE Regional Director Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti, stating that junior clerk Muhammad Attique of Excise and Taxation Department, Hafizabad, is demanding bribe from him for the registration of a vehicle. The ACE team arrested the clerk and recovered Rs 12,000 from his possession.

Talking to reporters, Rai Naeem said the circle office Sialkot have recovered Rs 23 million from defaulters of municipal corporation Sialkot.

NARCOTICS RECOVERED FROM COUPLE: Sadr police Saturday arrested a couple and recovered drugs from their possession. On a tip-off, Sadr police raided Ram Basti and arrested drug peddler Muhammad Ali and his wife and recovered 18 kilogram charras from them.