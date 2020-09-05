‘Punjab govt not to let opposition agenda of turmoil succeed’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the government will not let the opposition’s agenda of mayhem and turmoil in the country succeed.

The opposition should wait patiently for general elections of 2023, he said while talking to Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, PTI MNA Asim Nazir and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mia Kashif Ishfaq who called on him here in Governor’s House on Friday.

National and political matters, development projects of Faisalabad, and FIEDMC projects were discussed during the meeting. Chaudhry Sarwar said that the opposition talked of the protest against the government only to stay politically relevant but the public was well aware that the opposition’s only agenda was to safeguard their personal interests rather than national interests but the government will not let such agenda succeed.

He said the PTI government had taken historic decisions for ensuring merit and transparency at every level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. No one is above the law, he added. He said the whole world was praising the economic stability of Pakistan and the increase in foreign investment was also the result of successful policies of the PTI government.

The Punjab governor said Pakistan was under debt because of the corruption by the previous government. The opposition cannot see a progressive Pakistan so they are propagating against the government. He said the prime minister is the man of principles and his mission is the progress and development of Pakistan. He said that in present circumstances the opposition should support national interests. “We will never let those elements succeed who want to create instability in Pakistan,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said, “The way Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the progress and development of Pakistan I am sure that Pakistan will not only become economically stable but the public will also have relief from inflation and unemployment.” He said the opposition was only doing negative politics to stay politically relevant. FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif apprised the Punjab governor of the ongoing projects of FIEDMC.