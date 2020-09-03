PHC seals 51 quackery centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 51 quackery centres in the last two days. The PHC enforcement teams inspected 317 treatment centres in five cities and sealed 14 centres run by quacks in Khanewal, 12 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Faisalabad and eight each in Lahore and Gujranwala. Noor Clinic, Dental Experts Clinic, Abeera Clinic and Lab, Nadeem Dental Clinic, Amin Clinic, Al-Fateh Clinic, Absar Medical Store and Shifakhana Jirrahi were closed down in Lahore.