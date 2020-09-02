10 criminals including 2 land grabbers held

Islamabad:Islamabad Police has arrested 10 outlaws including two land grabbers and recovered wine, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

He said federal capital police have launched effective crackdown against land grabbers following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan. The operation was being conducted under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and all Zonal SPs were making renewed efforts to ensure arrest of land mafia.

Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Battar constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Sihala police station Inspector Muhammad Basheer along with others. The team succeeded to arrest two land grabbers namely Said Ullah and Abdullah Khan involved in occupying the land of DHA. While police team recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover Under the supervision of ASP Usman Tipu including SHO Khanna police Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz, ASI Haider Ali Shah along with others arrested a bootleggers namely Danish Masih and recovered 90 liters alcohol wine from him. Case has been registered against him.