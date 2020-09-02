5-a-side hockey event likely to be rescheduled

KARACHI: The schedule of the five-a-side tournament planned by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is likely to be changed because of the devastating monsoon rains last week, ‘The News’ learnt on Tuesday.

The rain has severely affected the daily life of the Karachiites as storm water is still accumulated in various areas.

Because of forecast of more rains in the first two weeks of September, PHF is likely to reschedule the event, sources said.

The PHF will observe the weather situation before deciding the final dates, sources said. They said that the new dates would be decided in the next few days.

PHF sources mentioned that they wanted to organise the event in September, but it depended on the weather.

They refused to rule out the possibility of shifting the event from Karachi.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains badly affected Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium. There was knee-high rainwater in the ground. The rooms on the ground floor and the entire field presented the look of a swimming pool. The water has been drained out of the ground, but the surroundings of the stadium are still submerged.