COAS makes emergency visit to Karachi today

RAWALPINDI: Time of decision on Karachi is about to take place as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will make an emergency visit to the city today (Tuesday), said a private news channel on Monday.

Implementation on the decision, taken by heads of the security institutions during the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will start with the COAS’ visit.

The Sindh government will be included in the system but the organiser will be the army.