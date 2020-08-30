Arrangements finalised to observe Youm-e-Ashur

Islamabad : In depth arrangements have been finalised to observe ‘Youm-e-Ashur’, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram today (Sunday) with traditional religious solemnity and fervor to memorialize the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions to preserve uprightness of Islam in Karbala in 61 AH.

The day will dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all Mosques and Imambargahs with Fajr prayers.

All markets and business centres will remain closed on the occasion of Ashura.

Media will issue special supplements and electronic media will air special programmes to mark the significance of the event.

The governments, such as federal and provincial have made strict security arrangements to ensure safety of mourners.

Various processions of Alam and Zuljinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs of twin cities, which after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

Islamabad police have also made arrangements to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in mass gatherings.

Some 15,000 personnel of the Police, Pakistan Rangers and FC would perform security duties in federal capital during Muharram and to maintain high vigilance to thwart any untoward incident.

All SDPOs and SHOs have been directed for strict security arrangements and special checking of participants of processions, Majalis and other religious gatherings.

Similarly, Sham-e-Ghareeban would be held at each and every Imambargah after the processions during which the philosophy of martyrdom embraced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions highlighted.

A number of social and political organisations as well as individuals would set up stalls, ‘Sabeels’ of juices, water, milk, tea and others at different places of twin cities especially along the route of the procession in remembrance of famine like situation faced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras had already been installed to check the entry and exit of people at various points.

Pillion riding has also been banned in federal capital on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram to avoid violence during these days.

Hospitals were directed to remain alert for any emergency situation while a comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first aid on the spot to the mourners.

Mobile teams and ambulances with medical kits would move along with the processions, in case, to provide immediate medical aid to the mourners.

Cellular services will remain suspended partially especially in the sector G-6 and G-7 and in the sensitive areas of the federal capital till the end of the processions.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession of Ashura will emerge from Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain and culminate at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated routes.

Zakireen highlighted the philosophy Karbala battle, paying great respects to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The mourners held Sham-e-Ghariban Majlis at Imambargah Qadeemi.